Giants sign Davis Webb to futures deal

Quarterback Davis Webb is going back to where it all began.

The Giants announced on Monday that Webb has been signed to a futures deal.

New York drafted Webb in the third round of the 2017 draft. He never appeared in a game for the Giants in his first tenure with the team and was cut at the start of the 2018 season.

Webb didn’t go far, signing with the Jets a couple of days later. But he was cut from that team at the start of the 2019 season. Webb has been with Buffalo ever since, taking his first snaps in a regular-season game during the Bills’ Week 10 victory this season.

With former Buffalo offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as the head coach, Webb already has plenty of familiarity with the scheme.

The Giants also announced they’ve signed punter Jamie Gillan to a futures deal. After he was waived by the Browns late in the season, he signed with the Bills’ practice squad.