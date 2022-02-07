Jalen Ramsey: Of course I want to guard Ja’Marr Chase, but go where the game takes us

Getty Images

Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd called Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey the best player at his position in the entire league during his Monday media availability and Ramsey didn’t make a case for anyone else when it was his turn at the podium later in the day.

Ramsey said that he believes he’s the best cornerback in the league and that he’s hoping to be lined up against the best wideout on the Bengals this Sunday. That would be Ja'Marr Chase and Ramsey said he’ll be ready for the rookie while noting that he’ll go anywhere the team wants him to go during the game.

“Of course, that’s what I’m asking for,” Ramsey said, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com. “That’s what I want. Whoever you think their best man is, put me on him. Let me help the team win this game. That’s what it’s all about. There are different areas where we might have to do something different because it might put the team in a better position to win. So, wherever the game may take us, it will take us and we are going to do what we’ve got to do from there. But you’re going to get to see that matchup, you’re going to have the opportunity to see it and I’m going to be ready for it.”

The Rams have used Ramsey in a variety of ways this season and it’s brought them great results, so it seems likely that they won’t box themselves into any one approach when it comes time to face the Bengals.