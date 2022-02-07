Ja’Marr Chase: Preseason drops didn’t worry me, I knew what I could do already

Getty Images

There was some concern about how Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was transitioning to the NFL this summer because of dropped passes, but it didn’t take long for Chase to change that narrative.

Chase caught four touchdowns in his first three games and quickly made it clear that any issues holding onto the ball from the summer were not going to hold him back during his rookie season. He kept going from there and wound up with 81 catches for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns while becoming the heavy favorite to be the offensive rookie of the year.

During Monday’s Super Bowl media session, Chase was asked how it felt to change the storyline and he said it wasn’t something he spent much time thinking about because he was always confident about how things would go once the season started.

“I knew what I could do already,” Chase said. “Not much proving that I needed to do. I’m not really worried about too much. As long as I play my game, make sure no one is trying to take me out and distract me. That’s my main focus, make sure I’m doing my job.”

Chase has done his job very well all season and continuing to do so against the Rams will be a big boost to the Bengals’ chances of winning their first Super Bowl.