Joe Burrow enjoys being a part of NFL’s group of young, talented QBs

Getty Images

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is one of several young, talented quarterbacks poised to become the face of the league sooner than later — especially with Tom Brady‘s retirement.

Playing in Super Bowl LVI later this week, Burrow has the opportunity to solidify his spot among the game’s elite. In his Monday press availability, Burrow said he enjoys being a part of that conversation with his fellow QBs.

“I think with all of us playing the way that we’re playing, it’s a great product for the NFL. It’s great for the fans,” Burrow said. “Quarterback play is what drives the league, in my opinion. And we have a lot of really good players that, I think, are going to be here for a long time and continue to play well. And that’s exciting for me as a fan.

“When I get home from a game on Sundays, I enjoy watching football, too. And that’s exciting to watch guys like [Patrick] Mahomes, and Lamar[Jackson], and Justin Herbert, Kyler Murray — all those young guys. It’s fun for me to watch as well as be a part of it.”

Burrow led the league with his 70.4 percent completion rate in 2021. He threw for 4,611 yards with 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in his second season after the Bengals drafted him at No. 1 overall.