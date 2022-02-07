Joe Burrow: I have the utmost confidence in our offensive line

Getty Images

A few weeks ago, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was sacked nine times in the team’s divisional-round victory over the Titans.

Burrow was then pressured heavily by the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game, but took only one sack in that victory.

The Rams present another significant challenge, particularly with defensive tackle Aaron Donald as a constant threat for pressure up the middle. But Burrow said on Monday that he’s anticipating the pass protection led by his offensive line will hold up.

“They’re a very good defensive front,” Burrow said. “It’s going to be a challenge for our guys, but they’ve worked really hard to put themselves in this position. And I know that our coaching staff has a great plan for them that they’re going to be able to go out and execute. But obviously, guys like Aaron Donald, Leonard Floyd, Von Miller are guys that are going to get pressure.

“So it’s going to be how, one, I handle the pressure — how I’m able to get the ball out of my hands and get it to my playmakers in space. And two, how we’re going to be able to handle them up front. I have the utmost confidence in our offensive line to make it happen.”

Burrow was sacked a league-high 51 times in the regular season, despite playing 16 of 17 games.

Donald, Miller, and Floyd combined for 27.0 sacks in the 2021 regular season. They’ve registered 4.5 sacks with seven tackles for loss in three postseason games.