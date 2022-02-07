Joe Burrow tells young athletes: Work hard in silence, don’t put it all on social media

Getty Images

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow wants young athletes to know that social media is not the way they should be spending their time.

Burrow was asked today what he would tell young players they should do if they want to be in the Super Bowl some day, and he said it’s about what you’re doing when no one else is watching, not what you’re trying to broadcast to the world.

“Focus on getting better,” Burrow said. “Don’t have a workout and post it on Instagram the next day and then go sit on your butt the next day and everyone thinks you’re working hard but you’re not. Work in silence. Don’t show anyone what you’re doing. Let your performance on Friday nights and Saturday nights and Sunday nights show all the hard work you put in. Don’t worry about all that social media stuff.”

Burrow isn’t opposed to social media altogether — he’ll post maybe once a week to his 2.4 million Instagram followers, but Burrow knows that what really counts is what he’s doing at all the times the fans don’t see.