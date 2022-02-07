Jon Robinson backs Todd Downing against “knee-jerk” calls to fire him

Getty Images

The Titans earned the top seed in the AFC this season, but their stay in the playoffs was a brief one as they lost 19-16 at home to the Bengals in the divisional round.

It was not a good day for the Tennessee offense, which led to criticism of quarterback Ryan Tannehill and offensive coordinator Todd Downing. General Manager Jon Robinson has been emphatic about Tannehill’s place on the team being secure and he’s offering similar support for Downing.

“There’s zero patience in today’s society,” Robinson said, via Ben Arthur of the Tennessean. “[People] don’t understand everything that goes into game planning and what’s built into plays. . . . There’s a lot of stuff that goes into it. But when it doesn’t go the way somebody wants it, the knee-jerk reaction is ‘we have to fire this [person]. We have to do this.’ They are good people, got great families. They’re smart football men, everybody on that offensive side of the football. I’m proud to work with them.”

While Downing will apparently be staying in his job, the team is reportedly moving toward hiring former Texans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly as they work toward puttin g together a more potent offense for next season.