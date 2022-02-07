Kyler Murray is sending a message, but what’s the message?

Getty Images

The easy part is noticing that Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has unfollowed the team on social media. The hard part is figuring out what it all means.

There’s no way that Murray accidentally or coincidentally made that move. He’s sending a message.

We’ve tried to get to the bottom of it. For now, no one is talking.

It could be that he’s not happy with the Cardinals. It could be that he wants out of Arizona. It could be that he’s thinking about swapping football for baseball, a sport in which he was a top-10 draft pick of the Oakland A’s.

The fact that the Cardinals didn’t fire coach Kliff Kingsbury should be regarded as a positive in the Murray-Cardinals relationship. Kingsbury and Murray share an agent; if Kingsbury had gotten canned, the Cardinals could have had a problem with Murray. They didn’t, so they shouldn’t.

Is it contractual? He’s eligible for a second deal. It’s possible that he’s heard (or not heard) enough to prompt him to send a message.

Whatever it is, it’s something. Even if it’s some sort of goofy marketing ploy aimed at getting attention. Because, obviously, mission accomplished.