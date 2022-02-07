Kyler Murray unfollows Cardinals on social media

Getty Images

Kyler Murray has not publicly expressed any displeasure with the Cardinals. Yet, the Pro Bowl quarterback unfollowed the Cardinals on Instagram and Twitter.

Johnny Venerable of PHNX Cardinals first pointed out the change to Murray’s social media accounts on Monday. Murray also deleted Cardinals’ related photos from his accounts.

Murray’s motivation is unclear.

He talked to a team beat reporter last week before the Pro Bowl about the need for the team, individually and collectively, to “just get better.”

Murray, who has made his second Pro Bowl, is eligible for a contract extension this offseason. The Cardinals have until May to decide whether to exercise the fifth-year option on his contract if they don’t sign him to an extension before then.

Murray always has baseball to use as leverage.

The Athletics gave him a $4.6 million deal after making him the ninth overall choice in the Major League Baseball draft. But after winning the Heisman Trophy and becoming a top NFL prospect his senior season, Murray opted to play football and returned the signing bonus after the Cardinals made him the No. 1 overall choice.

Murray has not won a playoff game in his three seasons.

The Cardinals were blown out by the Rams 34-11 in the wild card round of the 2021 postseason as Murray had the worst game of his career. He had a 40.9 passer rating in completing 19 of 34 passes for 137 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions.