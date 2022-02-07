Lions promote Ben Johnson to offensive coordinator

Getty Images

The Lions’ play-caller for 2022 remains TBD, but the team has its offensive coordinator.

Detroit promoted tight ends coach Ben Johnson to the job, NFL Media reports.

The Lions parted ways with Anthony Lynn after one season. Johnson, 35, took over pseudo passing game coordinator duties the final nine weeks after head coach Dan Campbell took over play-calling duties from Lynn.

In quarterback Jared Goff’s final five starts of the season, he completed 70 percent of his passes for 1,136 yards with 11 touchdowns and two interceptions. It was good for a 107.1 passer rating. Goff’s career-high in passer rating is 101.1 from 2018 when he led the Rams to Super Bowl LIII.

Johnson spent six seasons with the Dolphins before joining the Lions staff in 2019 as an offensive quality control coach. He was promoted to tight ends in 2020 and stayed in that role when Campbell took over as head coach before last season.