Mac Jones: Josh McDaniels will do a great job as Raiders coach

Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones had a solid rookie year, helping lead the Patriots to the postseason.

But Jones will have a different offensive coordinator and position coach for 2022 after Josh McDaniels left New England to become Las Vegas’ head coach. McDaniels also hired Patriots’ quality control/quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree to be the Raiders’ QBs coach.

At the Pro Bowl, Jones said McDaniels helped him with all the ins and outs of being a quarterback.

“He’s a great offensive mind. He does a great job of coaching everybody from the linemen to the skill players,” Jones said, via Vinny Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “He deserves the job, and he’s going to do a great job.”

Jones added he wished the Patriots could keep both McDaniels and Hardegree.

But it’s likely McDaniels’ work with Jones as a rookie that helped pump up McDaniels’ candidacy to be a head coach this offseason.

Jones completed 67.6 percent of his passes for 3,801 yards with 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 17 regular-season games.