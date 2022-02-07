Maxx Crosby: Patrick Graham told me not to worry about 3-4 or 4-3, he’ll find the right spot for me

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 7, 2022, 9:49 AM EST
NFL Pro Bowl
Getty Images

New Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham told Pro Bowl defensive end Maxx Crosby not to worry about whether he’ll be playing in a 3-4 or 4-3 defense.

Crosby says Graham called him just minutes after taking the defensive coordinator job to let him know that Graham likes the way Crosby plays and isn’t going to ask him to change much of anything.

“I’ve been a 4-3 [alignment] guy since high school,” Crosby said, via ESPN. “I want to be able to play 6-[technique] and 9-tech and Coach Graham, the first thing he said was, ‘Stop hearing all this noise about 3-4, 4-3. We’re going to put you in the right position.’ And that’s all it comes down to is just trust and obviously he wants me to succeed and help the team in any way he can. So that’s what I plan on doing — just continuing going on the right trajectory in my career.”

The reality is, there’s not a bright line dividing a 3-4 defense and a 4-3 defense, and teams can play both. The most important thing for Graham is that he knows he has a good pass rusher in Crosby, and he’s not going to change that.

4 responses to “Maxx Crosby: Patrick Graham told me not to worry about 3-4 or 4-3, he’ll find the right spot for me

  1. Crosby is a beast, really one of the best edge defenders in the league and 31 other teams wish they had him

  2. Crosby is an animal but he is going to have to move inside if they go to a 3-4, Im not sure you want to take him off the edge where he dominates bad right tackle play

  3. mrbigchest says:
    February 7, 2022 at 10:12 am
    Crosby is an animal but he is going to have to move inside if they go to a 3-4, Im not sure you want to take him off the edge where he dominates bad right tackle play

    He’s not a nose tackle, though. He’d be a weakside 3-4 DE because he can’t drop and it’s clear he doesn’t want to.

    Guys like this don’t want to play a 3-4 because of more resppnisbility and less sack chances.

    Millennials want the easy way with the most attention. It’s a problem.

  4. Teams must be able to play both to keep up with evolving offenses used by smart/elite teams.

