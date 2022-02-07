Micah Parsons: We’re only going to get better in second year with Dan Quinn

Getty Images

When the Cowboys offseason began, it looked like they might be losing defensive coordinator Dan Quinn to a head coaching job with another team but that’s not how things wound up playing out.

Quinn interviewed for a number of teams and was viewed as a finalist for a couple of jobs, but he signed a new deal that will have him back in Dallas for another run. Linebacker Micah Parsons believes that second season will see the defense take another leap forward after showing marked improvement in Quinn’s first year with the team.

“The more we get this going, the more we get guys to buy into what Q’s trying to build in Dallas, the better we’re going to get,” Parsons said, via Todd Archer of ESPN.com. “I think we have one of the better defenses in the league this year and we’re only going to get better with the more experience.”

Parsons’ arrival in the first round of the draft was another reason why the defense perked up for the Cowboys in 2021. He’s set to be named the defensive rookie of the year this week and his continued growth would be a welcome development in Dallas as well.