Patrick Mahomes: I don’t think I’ll be over Bengals loss until we’re in another Super Bowl

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was available to play in the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas on Sunday because of his team’s 27-24 loss to the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game and he made no secret of the fact that the loss continues to eat away at him.

Mahomes told Lisa Salters of ESPN that it will be at least a year before he’ll be able to say that he’s over losing a game that the Chiefs once led 21-3 in the first half.

“I’m still not over it,” Mahomes said, via Ethan Sears of the New York Post. “I don’t think I’ll be over it until we’re playing in another Super Bowl. So I’ll use that as motivation going forward.”

The Chiefs had been to the previous two Super Bowls and they’ve hosted four straight AFC Championship Games, so it wouldn’t come as a great surprise if the team is back in the title mix again next season. Being in the mix and winning are two different things, however, and back-to-back overtime games in the playoffs against the Bills and Bengals make it clear that the Chiefs aren’t going to have an easy path back to where they want to go.