Police report: Surveillance video matches victim account of Alvin Kamara battery

USA TODAY Sports

Saints running back Alvin Kamara stands accused of battery causing significant bodily harm. As if often the case for any incidents of this nature that occur in public places, video evidence exists.

According to the police report, posted by Nick Underhill, Darnell Greene was attacked by a group of people near a bank of elevators outside the Cromwell Casino at Drais After Dark Club on Saturday, one day before the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas. As Greene and the rest of his party approached the elevator car, Kamara allegedly put his hand on Greene’s chest, stopping him from entering.

Greene pushed Kamara’s hand off Greene’s chest. Greene contends he was “pushed hard,” and that he stumbled back. He then contends that he was “hit nd kicked by multiple people,” and that he lost consciousness. He recalled seeing Kamara.

Greene, per the report, sustained an orbital fracture of his right eye. He possibly will need surgery.

Beyond potential criminal penalties, Kamara faces potential punishment under the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy.