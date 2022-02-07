Raiders hiring Tom McMahon as special teams coordinator

Getty Images

The Raiders have round another special teams coordinator, one whose last job was in the same division.

According to multiple reports, Las Vegas is hiring Tom McMahon for the role.

McMahon was the Broncos’ special teams coordinator for the last four seasons, three of which were under the recently fired Vic Fangio.

While several members of head coach Josh McDaniels’ first staff with Las Vegas have New England ties, McMahon does not. However, McDaniels and McMahon did cross paths in 2011. That year, McDaniels was the St. Louis Rams’ offensive coordinator and McMahon served as the club’s special teams coordinator.

McMahon has also sent time with the Falcons, Chiefs, and Colts coaching special teams.