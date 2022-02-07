Report: Eric Bieniemy’s contract expiring with Chiefs, could sign elsewhere as OC

Getty Images

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy did not land a head coaching job in the 2022 cycle. But he still could be coaching for another team in 2022.

According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, Bieniemy’s contract with Kansas City is expiring. That means Bieniemy could re-sign with the Chiefs as their offensive coordinator or choose to depart the franchise for a new opportunity.

Bieniemy has been a high-profile coaching candidate for the last few years, since he was promoted to Kansas City’s offensive coordinator in 2018. But even though Bieniemy has received several interviews, he has yet to be hired.

Head coach Andy Reid has said that Bieniemy helps call Kansas City’s offensive plays in partnership with him. And Reid has endorsed Bieniemy for a head coaching position many times. But the opportunity to be the undisputed play-caller may be appealing for Bieniemy to show just what he can do elsewhere.

Bieniemy has been with the Chiefs since Reid took over in 2013, starting out as running backs coach. He was promoted to offensive coordinator following Matt Nagy’s departure to become the Bears head coach in 2018.