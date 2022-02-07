Report: Jaguars hire Mike McCoy as quarterbacks coach

Getty Images

The Jaguars are hiring Mike McCoy as their quarterbacks coach, NFL Media reports. He joins Doug Pederson’s new staff in Jacksonville, getting a chance to work with quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

McCoy hasn’t coached in the NFL since 2018.

He was offensive coordinator of the Broncos from 2009-12, head coach of the Chargers from 2013-16, offensive coordinator of the Broncos in 2017 and offensive coordinator of the Cardinals in 2018.

He went 27-37 in his stint as a head coach and 1-1 in the postseason in one playoff appearance.

Only twice in 10 years as an offensive coordinator did McCoy’s unit rank in the top 10 in points scored. Three times his offenses were top 10 in yards.