Report: Raiders interested in Joe Judge for special teams coordinator

Getty Images

After hiring Patrick Graham as defensive coordinator, Josh McDaniels may also add Graham’s former boss on his first Raiders staff.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Las Vegas has an interest in adding ex-Giants head coach Joe Judge as special teams coordinator.

Fowler adds that Judge is staying patient in evaluating his coaching opportunities, so it may not happen.

McDaniels and Judge worked alongside McDaniels in New England from 2012-2019. Judge was first a special teams assistant before he was promoted to special teams coordinator in 2015. He added wide receivers coach to his title in 2019, the year before he was hired as New York’s head coach.

Judge compiled a 10-23 record as the Giants head coach over the last two seasons. New York appeared prepared to keep Judge for 2022 but that changed in the last few weeks of the 2021 season.