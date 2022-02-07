Report: Ravens hiring Zachary Orr as inside linebackers coach

Getty Images

As the Ravens continue to re-vamp their defensive staff, they’re bringing back a former player as a position coach.

According to Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com, Baltimore is hiring former linebacker Zachary Orr as its inside linebackers coach.

Zrebiec previously reported that Orr would be interviewing for the position.

Orr spent last season as the Jaguars’ outside linebackers coach. He previously was a defensive analyst for the Ravens from 2017-2020 after an injury forced his retirement following the 2016 season. Orr appeared in 46 games with 15 starts for the Ravens from 2014-2016. He recorded a team-high 133 tackles for Baltimore in his final season.

Baltimore fired Rob Ryan as its inside linebackers coach after one season. The team recently hired Mike Macdonald to be its new defensive coordinator, replacing Don “Wink” Martindale.