Report: Rich Bisaccia set to become Packers’ new special teams coach

Getty Images

Rich Bisaccia didn’t get a head coaching job he hoped for after leading the Raiders to the playoffs and going 7-5 after taking over for Jon Gruden last season. Bisaccia interviewed with the Raiders for their head coaching job and was a finalist in Jacksonville.

It was a win for the Packers.

Green Bay is set to hire Bisaccia a its new special teams coach, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Bisaccia will replace Maurice Drayton with the Packers and faces a tall task in fixing the league’s worst special teams unit. In the loss to the 49ers in the divisional round, the Packers had a field goal blocked, a kickoff returned to midfield and a punt blocked for a touchdown.

Bisaccia joined the Raiders as special teams coach in 2018 after five seasons with the Cowboys. He also has worked as the special teams coordinator for the Bucs (2002-10) and Chargers (2011-12).

He has served as assistant head coach for five teams.