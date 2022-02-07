Report: Texans moving toward naming Lovie Smith their head coach

Getty Images

The Texans announced Monday morning they have had “additional discussions” with Lovie Smith about the head coaching job. It’s gotten even more serious than that.

The Texans are moving toward naming Smith their head coach, NFL Media reports.

Josh McCown and Brian Flores were the remaining candidates on the list to replace David Culley as head coach. But Flores is suing the league, and Flores’ suit makes McCown an unviable candidate since he has no previous coaching experience at the college or pro level.

Smith, 63, served as the defensive coordinator under Culley with Houston last season. He was the head coach at Chicago for nine years and Tampa Bay for two, going 92-90, including 3-3 in the playoffs. Smith also spent five seasons as the head coach at Illinois.

The Texans informed Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon over the weekend that the team was going a different direction. Houston also interviewed Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell, Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and Florida Atlantic receivers coach Hines Ward.

The Texans seek the fifth head coach in team history after Dom Capers, Gary Kubiak, Bill O’Brien and Culley.