Report: Texans moving toward naming Lovie Smith their head coach

The Texans announced Monday morning they have had “additional discussions” with Lovie Smith about the head coaching job. It’s gotten even more serious than that.

The Texans are moving toward naming Smith their head coach, NFL Media reports.

Josh McCown and Brian Flores were the remaining candidates on the list to replace David Culley as head coach. But Flores is suing the league, and Flores’ suit makes McCown an unviable candidate since he has no previous coaching experience at the college or pro level.

Smith, 63, served as the defensive coordinator under Culley with Houston last season. He was the head coach at Chicago for nine years and Tampa Bay for two, going 92-90, including 3-3 in the playoffs. Smith also spent five seasons as the head coach at Illinois.

The Texans informed Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon over the weekend that the team was going a different direction. Houston also interviewed Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell, Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and Florida Atlantic receivers coach Hines Ward.

The Texans seek the fifth head coach in team history after Dom Capers, Gary Kubiak, Bill O’Brien and Culley.

  1. I’m really happy to see this… I loved it when Lovie was in Chicago if he would have only hired an OC who was even half way decent. If he can figure out a good OC, the Texans found a diamond in the rough for sure.

  2. I don’t think Lovie is as bad as everyone makes it look. I am not looking at college or Illinois, but he was very good in Chicago and only had 2 years in TB and improved in year 2 after rebuilding after Schiano in his first year. He got the boot in what seemed to be a struggle over power with Licht (who is still the GM). Players love him, the only problem I see is the game may have passed Lovie by and he seems more like a stopgap guy which makes me wonder why did they fire Culley? Guess they didn’t get who they wanted (Flores?) Anyways, they could do way worse than Lovie and lets face it they probably will do way worse after.

  3. I just don’t understand moving on from Culley in the first place. Did they only hire him in hopes his race would help lure DW back? And when that failed they fired him with the plan on going with McNown….a plan which Flores blew up? That seems awful cynical but not sure what else fits?

  5. I feel sorry for Texans fans. This will continue to be a clown organization as long as Easterby and Caserio are running things.

  8. That is… not an inspiring hire. It’s also not a bad hire, but it’s not going to go anywhere.

  9. If the Texans are serious about McCown Lovie would be an excellent safe option for Josh to learn under

  13. Probably the best candidate they’ve discussed to date IMO. I mean he did coach up and take a Rex Grossman led team to the SB. That’s GOTTA count for something.

  14. Old defensive coach with head coaching experience certainly goes as far as you can from the young offensive coordinator trend. It works if they can get and maintain a staff to develop players in a rebuild. Something Smith could make work.

  17. The Texans kill 2 birds with 1 stone. They comply to the Rooney Rule by hiring a black coach,… and McCown can learn under Lovie. McCown will be the head coach in waiting.

  18. For any one that thinks that Lovie Smith Is not a good head coach. Please keep this In mind that Chicago Bears have had 4 COACH’S In past 10 years since they fired him

  19. Caldwell would make more sense. Smith failed at Illinois miserably but now is qualified again? Sounds like reverse discrimination against mckown. Maybe he could sue the league as well. Heck why not everyone sure the league. Fans included.

  25. A great step backwards in the hiring of ‘minorities’ as HC…
    The only way to break the stigma that ‘Minority’ HC aren’t as good, is to hire the best quality ‘minority’ so they can show they can be just as good or better… passing around the few who have little success just amplifies or magnifies the stigma in the minds of the owners that the next hire needs to not be a ‘minority’!

  26. The Flores suit has give Smith enough leverage the take the HC job without having to have Caserio in the headset during games. Please bring young raising pups as coordinators and let them be.

  27. Smart choice by Smith. He is 63. This may be his last shot at head coach money’s. Even if they move on from him early I’m betting there is a buyout clause.

  28. Damage control for the Flores lawsuit. Goodell probably told them to hire a minority head coach

  29. Didn’t Lovie stink up the joint in Tampa during his last stint as HC? I guess every professional league as one of THOSE teams. The Texans are the NFL’s current version.

  30. Coach Mediocrity is getting another chance. This time there is no Urlacher or a TOP 5 Defense.

  31. Not a bad hire by any means. The division is kinda weak IMO so he could get them pointed in the right direction. Still need a QB though.

