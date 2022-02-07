Reports: Curtis Modkins expected to join Vikings as run game coordinator

Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings are expected to add Denver Broncos running backs coach Curtis Modkins as their run game coordinator and running backs coach, according to multiple reports.

Modkins joined the Broncos coaching in 2018 under head coach Vance Joseph and remained with the team through the tenure of Vic Fangio as head coach.

Modkins has experience working alongside new Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell. Both Modkins and O’Connell worked together on Chip Kelly’s staff with the San Francisco 49ers in 2016. Modkins was the team’s offensive coordinator while O’Connell was in charge of special projects. New Vikings G.M. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was also with the 49ers as manager of football research and development in the front office.

Modkins has served as an assistant in the NFL since 2008 when he joined the Kansas City Chiefs as a running backs coach after five years coaching running backs at Georgia Tech. He served in the same role for the Arizona Cardinals in 2009 and then spent three seasons as offensive coordinator of the Buffalo Bills. A three-year stint as running backs coach of the Detroit Lions preceded the one-year coordinator tenure with the 49ers. He spent one year coaching running backs with the Chicago Bears in 2017 before joining the Broncos in 2018.