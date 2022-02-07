Reports: Jaguars want to interview Pep Hamilton, who could wind up as Texans OC

Getty Images

The Jaguars found their head coach in Doug Pederson and they are moving on with the work of filling out his staff.

Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports that they have requested an interview with Texans quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Pep Hamilton for their offensive coordinator role. Hamilton remains under contract to the Texans as they continue their head coaching search and he could be in line for a new role in Houston based on how that plays out.

Word on Sunday was that the Texans are working on a deal that would make defensive coordinator Lovie Smith their next head coach. Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports that Hamilton is expected to be Smith’s choice for offensive coordinator if those talks wind up with an agreement.

Smith’s status should become clearer in the near future and that should also mean clarity for where Hamilton will be in 2022.