Saints hiring Dennis Allen as head coach

Posted by Myles Simmons on February 7, 2022, 6:25 PM EST
The final head coaching vacancy has been filled.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Saints are promoting defensive coordinator Dennis Allen to be their head coach.

Allen was the favorite all along to replace Sean Payton, who stepped down from his position as Saints head coach on Jan. 25.

Allen was in his second stint as a Saints assistant coach under Payton. He was the assistant defensive line coach from 2006-2007 before becoming the secondary coach from 2008-2010. After a season as the Broncos’ defensive coordinator, he was hired as the Raiders’ head coach. But that tenure was largely unsuccessful, as Allen was fired after four games in his third season with an 8-28 record.

Allen returned to New Orleans in 2015 as a senior defensive assistant. But he was promoted to defensive coordinator in November of that season to replace Rob Ryan. He had held that same position ever since.

Allen served as the Saints’ interim head coach in Week 15 when Payton was out due to COVID-19. New Orleans defeated Tampa Bay 9-0 on Sunday Night Football.

  1. Good hire for the Saints. Keeps some consistency in the organization, which is an important factor.

  8. 70 mill over the cap without a QB. No Taysom Hill is not a QB no matter how much the Saints want him to be. At least Payton rewarded his guy and saddled the Saints with that horrendous contract but he’s not paying it and he’s not coaching it so why not.

    Allen might as well be the new Culley. He’s there to take the lumps so they can hire someone better when they have cap space and a QB again.

  9. Happy for Allen.. He wasn’t very successful as Raiders HC … but he grew from the experience and I always root for former Raiders.

    Once a Raider, Always a Raider.

  10. Sean Payton was a great coach, but he couldn’t win without a first ballot HOF QB. I certainly don’t expect Dennis Allen to win without one. Heck, Bill Belichick can’t even win without one, and he’s the greatest football coach of all time. Just be patient. Allen is a fine coach. It’s the GMs job to get an elite QB.

  12. Chiefs fans everywhere are groaning. Now we have to hear about how good EB is for another year….

  13. Allen is a defensive coordinator. As far as a head coach I really don’t know. Just looking at the resumes of E.B., Leftwich and Allen there is only 1 choice and it’s not Allen.
    Yes he has a good defense. If he decides to use the OC that they already have then the Saints will not have any offense at all. Pete didn’t call plays. I hope that he decides to go outside and get someone, someone young and bright

  15. I think this made the most sense to keep everyone in tact . Hope he can get a quarterback to come to New Orleans

  16. Excellent. Let Pete Carmichael continue to run the offense, Dennis Allen can have a lot of input to the defense. Now to keep defense intact and fix the offense despite salary cap woes.

