Sean McVay: Darrell Henderson, Sebastian Joseph-Day “looking optimistic” for Super Bowl

Getty Images

There is some good news on the Rams’ injury front as they get ready for the last bit of the practice week.

Head coach Sean McVay said in his Monday press conference that running back Darrell Henderson and defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day are “looking optimistic” for Sunday’s Super Bowl.

Henderson has been out since the Rams’ Week 16 victory over the Vikings with an MCL sprain. Joseph-Day suffered a pectoral injury midseason that required surgery.

The Rams designated both players to return from injured reserve on Jan. 21.

McVay also noted that tight end Tyler Higbee and backup offensive tackle Joseph Noteboom are currently day-to-day, though Higbee is unlikely to practice early in the week. Higbee suffered a knee injury during the NFC Championship game. While Noteboom started the divisional-round victory over the Buccaneers at left tackle, Andrew Whitworth was able to return to play the 49ers.