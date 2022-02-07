Texans complete “additional discussions” with Lovie Smith about head coaching job

Getty Images

Texans defensive coordinator Lovie Smith emerged as a candidate for the team’s head coaching vacancy over the weekend and the team offered an update about where things stand on Monday morning.

The team announced that they have completed “additional discussions” with Smith about the head coaching position. Smith was hired to run the defense under David Culley last season and the Texans fired Culley last month after he completed his first and only season with the team,

Smith was 81-63 over nine seasons as the head coach of the Bears and he was 8-24 over two seasons with the Buccaneers. He also spent five seasons as the head coach at the University of Illinois before returning to the NFL.

The Texans were believed to be down to Brian Flores, Jonathan Gannon, and Josh McCown as the finalists for the position. Gannon has reportedly been told he’s out of the running and Smith’s late addition to the list may be a precursor to the team making him their choice for the 2022 season.