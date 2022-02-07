Tyler Boyd: Jalen Ramsey is the best cornerback in the NFL

Getty Images

The Bengals have one of the best receivers groups in the league with Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd.

But that trio knows it’s going against a particularly challenging defensive back in Super Bowl LVI.

In his Monday press conference, Boyd noted just how difficult it is to take on three-time, first-team All-Pro selection Jalen Ramsey.

“I think he’s definitely probably the best cornerback in the NFL,” Boyd said. “And I think he does a great job of watching film. He’s just so rangy. He’s a big guy. He’s bigger than the average corner, so that’s what helps him a lot — because can cover a lot of range and he can get to a lot of spots sooner than other corners. I think we’ve just got to go out there and play our game. If we just play our game and make him play his best, that’s what we need. We love to compete. And no matter wherever he’s at, we’re going to take chances and throw the ball to our guys.

“But he’s a great player and he understands his assignment, he understands how to play football, and he does a great job of doing that. So we’ve got to be at our best — any one of us — when we go out there and line up in front of him to figure out ways to win our matchup.”

In 16 regular-season games this season, Ramsey had four interceptions, 16 passes defensed, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and nine tackles for loss.

But Chase, Higgins, and Boyd combined for 221 catches, 3,374 yards, and 24 touchdowns in 2021.