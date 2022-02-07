Zac Taylor: Joe Burrow is built for playing on the big stage

Getty Images

Bengals coach Zac Taylor has no concerns that the pressure of the Super Bowl could get to quarterback Joe Burrow.

Taylor said today that Burrow has already shown in his short career that he is very capable of rising to the challenge of playing in big games.

“He’s built for this stage. He’s played for state championships, he’s played for national championships, now he’s playing for the Super Bowl. I think that’s been his expectation all along. He’s not surprised by it. He rises to these occasions, and we’re certainly happy to have him,” Taylor said.

Burrow has an impressive record in big games, both with the Bengals this year and during his national championship-winning season at LSU. Taylor sounds confident that Burrow’s big-game ability is going to continue at Super Bowl LVI.