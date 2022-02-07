Zac Taylor never brought up Bengals playoff drought as motivation

Getty Images

When the Bengals beat the Raiders in the Wild Card round, much was made of the fact that it was the team’s first playoff win in more than 30 years but not within the organization.

That drought is longer than many of the team’s players have been alive and quarterback Joe Burrow told reporters on Monday that head coach Zac Taylor never brought it up to add extra motivation to the team as they embarked on their playoff run.

“We never even really spoke about the playoff drought once,” Burrow said, via Jeff Kerr of CBSSports.com. “We have a young team that doesn’t really understand the historical significance of what we’re doing. We’re just out there playing football and getting better while we’re doing it.”

Burrow grew up in Ohio, so he had some idea about the Bengals’ history of futility. He said there weren’t many Bengals fans when he was growing up and “they kind of got laughed at a little bit,” but no one is feeling sheepish about supporting the team now.