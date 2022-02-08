As to Kyler Murray’s social-media message, the silence is deafening

Getty Images

One of the most fascinating — and unexpected — Super Bowl-week stories has come from the Cardinals and the quarterback who has erased all reference to the Cardinals from his social-media accounts.

We’ve tried to find out what’s going on both from the team and from Murray’s camp. The complete silence in response to all efforts to get to the truth is becoming deafening.

It’s no accident. The changing of social-media profiles requires affirmative effort. It’s not like a hub cap coming off a wheel. Murray went in and made the changes.

He did it one day after the Pro Bowl, after days spent around players from other teams. Days spent hearing about how it is in other organizations. Days spent being recruited — in jest or seriously or somewhere in between — by older players from other teams.

His contract hovers over this, too. While it’s possible that the two sides have reached an impasse in talks on a second deal, it’s also possible that the team is trying to kick the can for another year, like the Ravens did with Lamar Jackson and the Browns have done with Baker Mayfield. Maybe Murray wants his reward now, not in a year.

Regardless, Monday’s move was no accident. In the event that it was, or that it’s simply being misinterpreted, enough of a stink has been made to prompt Murray to put the toothpaste back in the tube, if he didn’t intended his gesture to create real questions about whether he’s truly committed to his current team.

As it stands, those questions are hovering. They’ll stay there until Murray clarifies his intentions and desires.