Byron Allen says he’ll make a bid for the Broncos

The Broncos are for sale. Media mogul Byron Allen is interested in buying.

Via Boomberg.com, Allen has expressed an intention to purchase the team.

“NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft came to me in November of 2019 and asked me to take a good look at buying an NFL team,” Allen said in a statement issued in response to inquiries about the franchise. “And after serious consideration, I strongly believe I can effectuate positive changes throughout the league. And for that reason, I will be making a bid for the Denver Broncos.”

Allen serves at the chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group, which owns and operates various local TV stations and The Weather Channel. The 60-year-old rose to prominence as a stand-up comedian, appearing on The Tonight Show. If successful, he would become the first Black majority owner of an NFL team.

To pull it off, he’ll need to be able to purchase 30 percent of the team, without partners or debt. If the team goes for $4 billion, that’s $1.2 billion — cash in hand and up front. Plus enough money to operate the team.