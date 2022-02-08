Charles Woodson: Packers should think about trading Aaron Rodgers

Getty Images

The Packers say they want Aaron Rodgers to come back in 2022. But one of Rodgers’ former teammates isn’t so sure that’s the right approach.

Former Packers cornerback Charles Woodson said this morning that he thinks the Packers may be better off trading Rodgers.

“If I’m the Packers, I’m thinking about trading Aaron Rodgers if we can,” Woodson said on NFL Network.

This isn’t the first time Woodson has suggested Rodgers is on the way out in Green Bay. Last year Woodson said he expects Rodgers to end his career in another place. Woodson and Rodgers were teammates in Green Bay for eight seasons.

Last offseason, the possibility of Rodgers leaving Green Bay became one of the NFL’s biggest stories. That may happen again this offseason, no matter how much the Packers say they want Rodgers to stay.