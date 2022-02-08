Cowboys hiring Robert Prince as wide receivers coach

Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys are hiring former Houston Texans assistant Robert Prince as their new wide receivers coach, according to multiple reports.

Prince spent the 2021 coaching wide receivers for the Texans. He had spent the previous seven years as a wide receiver coach with the Detroit Lions and spent a week as acting head coach last season when interim head coach Darrell Bevell was unable to coach due to COVID-19 protocols. Bevell had taken over as interim head coach following the firing of head coach Matt Patricia.

Prince was with the Lions when Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore was a backup quarterback with the team in 2014.

Per Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the Cowboys offered Adam Henry a new contract to remain with the team in the role as receivers coach and he declined the offer.

In addition to multiple stints at Boise State, Prince has also coached with the Atlanta Falcons, Seattle Seahawks and Jacksonville Jaguars.