Dennis Allen on calling defensive plays: Hard to give up your baby

Getty Images

The Saints formally introduced Dennis Allen as their new head coach at a Tuesday press conference and one of the topics up for discussion was whether Allen will continue to call the defensive plays.

Allen performed that role as the defensive coordinator on Sean Payton’s staff and he said that there hasn’t been a final decision about how he will be handling things in his new job. While it can be tough to both call plays and focus on all aspects of being a head coach, Allen indicated that it will be difficult to cede the responsibility to anyone else.

“It’s hard to turn your baby over,” Allen said, via multiple reporters.

Allen’s approach to calling plays has worked well for the Saints and he’ll surely have a hand in how they handle things under any circumstances, but a final call on how things play out will come down the road.