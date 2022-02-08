Deshazor Everett charged with involuntary manslaughter in girlfriend’s car crash death

Getty Images

Washington Commanders safety Deshazor Everett has been charged with involuntary manslaughter stemming from a December car crash that killed his girlfriend, Olivia Peters, who was riding in the car he was driving.

“Mr. Everett voluntarily appeared earlier today at the Loudoun County Magistrate’s Office where he was served with a warrant for involuntary manslaughter,” Everett’s attorney said in a statement. “Shortly thereafter, he was released on bond. Our team continues to investigate this matter as we intend on vigorously defending Mr. Everett against these allegations. We continue to ask that judgment be reserved until all facts are fully investigated and litigated in the proper forum. At this time we cannot comment any further due to the pending litigation.”

Everett was injured and Peters died after the vehicle Everett was driving hit several trees and rolled over.

The 29-year-old Everett was Washington’s special teams captain last season.