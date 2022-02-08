Giants G.M. Joe Schoen: Based on where we are, we want as many swings as we can get in draft

USA TODAY Sports

New Giants General Manager Joe Schoen has never been in charge of running a draft before and he has a good amount of capital in his pocket as he heads into his first one as the chief decision maker.

The team earned the fifth overall pick and they have No. 7 as a result of trading down with the Bears last year. They also have a second-round pick and two third-rounders as part of their nine overall selections, which is a lot of ammunition for a team that needs a lot of help across the roster.

When Schoen was with the Bills, the team made moves up in the first round for Josh Allen and Tremaine Edmunds and gave up a first-rounder for Stefon Diggs. He isn’t tipping his cap when it comes to exactly what the Giants will be doing in the spring, but he did suggest that he’s in favor as taking as many bites of the apple as he can.

“I would say where we are right now, as many at-bats as you can get, as many swings as you can get, I think that’s important where we are as a team,” Schoen said, via the team’s website. “Again, I don’t think you’re ever one player away. But if it’s the second round and there’s a player you gave a first-round grade to and you think that highly of him, then I think you go get him. I’m open to moving up, moving back, whatever it may be, as long as I can sleep good at night with the decision that I make. If I move back and I end up losing out on a player I like, I have to be able to live with that, or stay and take a guy or go up and get him. Again, if you’re drafting good players and you’re confident and convicted in your decision, then you’ll sleep good at night.”

Schoen’s predecessor Dave Gettleman’s swings didn’t result in enough hits for the Giants over the last few years. He’ll need to do a better job in order for the Giants to snap the losing run they’ve been on for the last five seasons.