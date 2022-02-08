Giants hiring Wink Martindale as defensive coordinator

Getty Images

The Giants are poised to hire Don “Wink” Martindale as their new defensive coordinator.

Martindale and the Giants are working on finishing up his contract this morning, according to multiple reports.

The 58-year-old Martindale has spent the last four seasons as the Ravens’ defensive coordinator. He previously had a stint as the Broncos’ defensive coordinator.

New Giants head coach Brian Daboll was interested in retaining last year’s defensive coordinator, Patrick Graham, but Graham decided to leave for the same role with the Raiders. Daboll also interviewed Sean Desai and Jim Schwartz before deciding on Martindale.