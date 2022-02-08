Joe Burrow: I never thought about telling the Bengals not to draft me

Getty Images

Quarterback Joe Burrow has clearly transformed the Bengals’ franchise in just two seasons, with the team traveling out to Los Angeles to play in Super Bowl LVI on Tuesday.

But did the young quarterback from Athens, Ohio think about forcing the Bengals’ hand into allowing him to play elsewhere?

According to Burrow, the answer is no.

“I never thought about telling the Bengals not to draft me or anything like that,” Burrow said in his Monday press conference. “I was just happy to be in the position that I was in, being the potential No. 1 pick. That was exciting for me. I would never throw that opportunity away.”

Burrow has taken full advantage of being with the Bengals by bringing Cincinnati to the Super Bowl in his second season. But as pointed out by Mike Florio on Monday’s episode of PFT Live from the Super Bowl — and detailed further in Playmakers — if Burrow was not from Ohio, three’s a chance Burrow would have gone the way of Eli Manning and refused to play for Cincinnati.

Fortunately for the Bengals, we’ll never know what would’ve happened in that scenario. And Cincinnati could have a Lombardi Trophy to show for it in a few days.