Jon Robinson: We’ve got to add depth at receiver

The Titans appear committed to Ryan Tannehill at quarterback. But they also need to give him some more help.

That at least appears to be General Manager Jon Robinson’s view based on what he said about Tennessee’s receivers at the Senior Bowl.

“I think we’ve got to continue to add depth at that position group,” Robinson said, via Ben Arthur of The Tennessean. “Some guys that can win [against man coverage]. It’s another thing that affects the quarterback play. … There are so many timing things on route concepts.

“I think depth and health at that position will certainly bode well for us moving forward.”

Tennessee tried to address receiver last spring by trading for Julio Jones, but the move didn’t work out as planned. Jones caught only 31 passes for 434 yards with one touchdown, missing seven regular-season games. It was easily the least productive year of Jones’ career. He tallied 100 yards just once — in Tennessee’s Week Two victory over Seattle. In his remaining regular-season games, he didn’t even reach 60 yards.

Jones caught six passes for 62 yards in the playoff loss to Cincinnati.

A.J. Brown is eligible for an extension after recording 63 catches for 869 yards with five TDs in 2021. But no other player on the Titans had even 500 yards receiving. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine came the closest with 476 yards on 38 receptions.

The Titans hold the 26th overall pick in the first round after going 12-5 in the regular season and losing in the divisional round.