Kyler Murray’s agent declines comment on social-media “cleanse”

USA TODAY Sports

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray created a firestorm on Monday by deleting the team from his social-media accounts. Since then, everyone has been quiet about what it means and why he did it.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Murray’s agent declined comment on social-media “cleanse.”

Again, the silence is deafening. If it was nothing, Murray or his agent would say so. Obviously, it’s something.

Our best guess is that Murray is ready to get his second contract, but that the team wants to wait a year. This would explain his decision to make the move so early in the 2022 offseason.

With each passing hour, the situation becomes more conspicuous. Murray surely has heard from friends and family members about the situation. Through it all, he hasn’t un-scrubbed his social-media pages.

Again, it means something. It apparently means there’s an issue. A problem. Something that cries out for a solution.