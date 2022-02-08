Larry Fitzgerald hopes everything works out between Kyler Murray, Cardinals

Getty Images

Former Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald is in the dark, like everyone else, about Kyler Murray‘s motivation for unfollowing the team on social media and scrubbing his account of references to the Cardinals.

“I haven’t talked to Kyler in a while but he looked good in the Pro Bowl, looked like he was having a great time, throwing touchdowns out there,” Fitzgerald said from mthe WM Phoenix Open, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN. “I just hope everything works out the way both sides want it to work out. That’s really what it’s all about for me. I love Kyler, I love the Cardinals and I want the best for everybody.”

Murray altered his account at some point after the Pro Bowl when he threw for 160 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. It has created an uneasiness in Arizona that, so far, neither he nor his agent have chosen to address.

Murray now is eligible for a new contract. He is scheduled for a base salary of $965,000 in 2022, but given a $4.5 million roster bonus that’s fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the league year, he will make $5.4 million.

That makes him the 22nd-highest paid quarterback in the league next season, behind even backups Case Keenum and Nick Foles as well as Sam Darnold and Taysom Hill.

The Cardinals have until May 2 to pick up his fifth-year option, which is a certainty, if the sides don’t reach agreement on an extension before then.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen signed a six-year, contract worth $258 million before his fourth season, so Murray surely hopes to follow Allen rather than wait another year as Baker Mayfield and Lamar Jackson have done.