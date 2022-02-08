Lovie Smith: Keeping Pep Hamilton “a must” for Texans

USA TODAY Sports

The Texans promoted Lovie Smith to head coach this week and they also bumped Pep Hamiltion from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator in a move that Smith described as crucial during a Tuesday press conference.

Hamilton worked with rookie quarterback Davis Mills during the 2021 season and Smith said that “it always starts with your quarterback” during the press conference. Smith stressed his desire to create continuity for Mills as he continues to develop and that he feels Hamilton, who worked under Smith with the Bears early in his career, is vital to that process.

“It was a must,” Smith said, via Cole Thompson of SI.com. “One of the first things I did right away was say, ‘Pep, we need you.’ We have a relationship.”

The Texans own the third overall pick in this year’s draft, so they could explore other quarterback options this offseason but there aren’t any surefire prospects at the position and that may turn out to be a positive for Mills as he moves into his second season.