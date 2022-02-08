Lovie Smith will continue to call the defensive plays as head coach

Getty Images

Lovie Smith has been a head coach for more seasons than he has been a defensive coordinator in his career. He became the Texans head coach today after one season as the team’s defensive coordinator.

Smith, though, will keep calling the plays next season.

“You know this past year I had so much fun,” Smith said in his introductory press conference. “I’ve never gotten away (from calling the plays). . . . I’ve, of course, been a head coach awhile. A lot of those years I was heavily involved with the defense. At the purity of the sport, I love coaching. That’s just not coach talk, having my hands on.

“I loved calling plays last year. I will be calling the defenses this year. Just look around right now, most of the head coaches who are offensive guys, they all call plays. For some reason, a lot of the defensive guys don’t. I think I can help our program the most right now with me in that same role, so I will be doing that.”

Smith needs more talent than he had last season when the Texans ranked 31st in yards allowed and 27th in points allowed.