Packers announce Rich Bisaccia as special teams coordinator

Getty Images

The Packers had a special teams debacle in their divisional round loss to the 49ers and they now have a new coordinator charged with making sure they don’t repeat those errors in the future.

The team announced the hiring of former Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia for the job on Tuesday. Word on Monday was that Bisaccia would be the choice, so the announcement was an expected one.

Bisaccia went 7-5 as the Raiders head coach after Jon Gruden’s in-season departure and guided the team to a playoff berth. He was replaced with Josh McDaniels and interviewed for the Jaguars head coaching job before making a deal with the Packers.

Prior to his Raiders promotion, Bisaccia had two decades of experience as a special teams coordinator and the Packers are hoping that will result in sharper play from one of the team’s weakest links.