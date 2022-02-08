Panthers hire Paul Pasqualoni as defensive line coach

Getty Images

Carolina has filled one of its vacancies at position coach.

The Panthers announced on Tuesday that they’ve hired Paul Pasqualoni as defensive line coach.

Pasqualoni, 72, has been coaching for decades at both the collegiate and professional levels. He had served as a special assistant to the head coach at Florida since 2020. But before that in 2018-2019, he was the Lions’ defensive coordinator.

Pasqualoni has previously worked for the Cowboys, Dolphins, Bears, and Texans in the league.

The Panthers parted ways with former defensive line coach Frank Okam just after the end of the regular season.