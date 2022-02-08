Patriots announce addition of Joe Judge as offensive assistant

Posted by Josh Alper on February 8, 2022, 5:01 PM EST
Joe Judge is officially back with the Patriots.

Word on Tuesday morning was that the team was working on a deal that would bring their former special teams coordinator back to New England as an offensive assistant.

In addition to his special teams role over eight seasons with the Patriots, Judge also worked as a wide receivers coach in 2019 before being hired as the Giants head coach the next year. He went 10-23 with the Giants and was fired at the end of the 2021 season.

The Patriots have not announced a new offensive coordinator since Josh McDaniels left the team to become the Raiders head coach. There’s been some talk of Bill O’Brien, another former Patriots assistant, returning in that role, but none of it has come from the team.

5 responses to “Patriots announce addition of Joe Judge as offensive assistant

  2. Good luck. He did not do well in New York and things were getting worse by the week. Gettleman was no help. Terrible roster construction, But the scheme and execution were bad.

  3. Minimum salary as offensive assistant. Very little offset to the guaranteed money NY will be paying him.

  4. Say what want… but Bill Belichick seems to always find a place for his former assistants when they try and fail as Head Coaches… He gives them a soft landing and a place to regroup… And that’s good thing and a sign of mutual respect… In the dog eat dog world of Pro Sports…

  5. To those delusional and unappreciative Pats fans :

    Ever ask why even after 10+ years, no other QB can play like Brady? ever ask why Mahomes didn’t dink n dunk in SB with depleted O-line? Are you really so naive to believe that there was such a system that worked only under Belichick?

    Ever heard of “keep balls IN FRONT OF defenders”, the football 101 for defense? (Peyton, Brees, Rodgers and Mahomes were all in trouble when opponent defenses were able to do it to them.) Understand what it means TO QB? It means that it makes it harder for opponent QB TO SCORE (NOT THROW!!!)

    See what it means? it means that THE SHORTER PASSES ARE, THE HARDER TO SCORE, that is why other QB couldn’t do it, even after 20 years. Delusional Pats fans are as stupid as Belichick, you really think Mac Jones will be able to do something that even Peyton and Rodgers couldn’t do? Un-freaking-believable.

