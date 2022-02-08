Rams could move practice to Rose Bowl later this week because of high winds

Getty Images

For the second consecutive year, a team is hosting the Super Bowl in its own stadium. That means the Rams get to practice at their regular practice facility.

But expected high winds in Southern California later this week could force the Rams to move their practices from Cal Lutheran to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Thursday, coach Sean McVay said.

The Rams don’t have an indoor practice facility.

McVay has changed his approach from Super Bowl LII, not wanting to overthink the plan this time. The Rams have installed 80 percent of the game plan, planning on finishing it Wednesday before adding a few “finishing touches” late in the week.

“I think it’s important to be able to give these guys clarity, let them go play with a quieted mind and be able to adjust and adapt accordingly,” McVay said, via Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com. “That’s the approach we’ve taken. The last time — and I’ve talked about this before — when we had played New England, we tried to say ‘let’s get everything in,’ knowing that once you get to Atlanta there’s going to be a lot of different distractions. But I kept kind of tinkering and tweaking, and that wasn’t the right approach.

“Trusting these players, trusting the preparation that we have and then being able to kind of put the final touches on it will, I think, be the best way for guys to go play to the best of their ability. And if that happens, I think good things will happen for the Rams.”