Report: Adam Henry interviews with Giants

Getty Images

The Giants interviewed Adam Henry for their wide receivers coach position today, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports. It appears Henry is headed back to East Rutherford to join Brian Daboll’s staff.

Henry previously worked for the Giants in 2016-17.

He spent the past two seasons as the receivers coach for the Cowboys. The team offered him a new deal, but Henry declined. The Cowboys hired Robert Prince as their new receivers coach Monday.

Prince coached the tight ends with the Raiders (2009-11) and has had stints as a receivers coach with the 49ers (2015) and Browns (2018-19).