Report: Dolphins to interview Charles London for offensive coordinator

Getty Images

As Mike McDaniel gets settled in as the Dolphins’ new head coach, one piece of his first coaching staff could be coming together.

According to Josh Kendall of TheAthletic.com, Falcons quarterbacks coach Charles London will interview to become Miami’s offensive coordinator.

London, 46, just finished his first season as Atlanta’s QBs coach. He was previously the running backs coach for the Bears (2018-2020) and Texans (2014-2017). He’s also spent time with Penn State, the Titans, Bears, and Duke since he starts his coaching career in 2004.

London played his college ball with the Blue Devils.

While McDaniel was the 49ers’ offensive coordinator in 2021, he did not call plays. It’s currently unclear whether he plans to be Miami’s offensive play-caller to start off his head coaching tenure.